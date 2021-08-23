The Chinese government has introduced new plan to regulate how presenters and influencers on online shopping streams are allowed to dress, behave and promote products, as part of a far-reaching crackdown on private businesses.

According to the new regulation proposed by the ministry of commerce, items like sex toys, medicines, spy devices and foreign newspapers are now banned from being sold during live-streams hosted on e-commerce websites.

Live-stream presenters must now be at least 16 years old and will be required to speak in Mandarin, the rules state. E-commerce websites will be required to have an open comment section for viewers to comment on their streams, and they will be banned from deleting negative comments or posting fake positive ones.