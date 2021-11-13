After a four-day closed-door meeting in Beijing, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) central committee passed a historical resolution to consolidate Chinese President Xi Jinping’s power, a move that experts say could make him the party’s most important figure to-date.

Previously, only two other Chinese leaders have used similar decrees to cement their unique positions in the party’s history. Mao Zedong passed a resolution in 1945 to strengthen his authority over the party, while Deng Xiaoping did so in 1981 to criticise the Cultural Revolution initiated by Mao and this laid the foundations for his political and economic reforms.

The meeting is known as the Sixth Plenum because it is the sixth of seven secret gatherings that top Chinese officials hold every five years to set their strategic priorities around security, the economy, and future governance plans.