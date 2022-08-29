China’s drought revealed in dramatic pictures after longest heatwave on record
China is suffering with the longest and most widespread heatwave on record
These startling pictures show the impact of China’s unprecedented drought as the country battles against an extreme heatwave.
The scorching heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is the country’s longest and most widespread on record and has left parts of the Yangtze River and dozens of other tributaries dry.
This has severely impacted China’s hydropower capacity and has caused rolling electricity blackouts, while there are also concerns about the impact the heatwave is having on crops.
