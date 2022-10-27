China has opened more than 50 unofficial police “offices” globally, with most of them in Europe, to clamp down on its own dissidents without notifying the authorities or declaring their existence, according to reports.

Evidence has been uncovered by Dutch media outlet RTL News of “overseas service stations” in the Netherlands, in Rotterdam and Amsterdam, claiming to offer diplomatic services but instead taking action against opponents of China’s Communist regime.

The Dutch foreign ministry said the existence of these buildings set up unofficially is an “illegal” act because the government was never informed about them.