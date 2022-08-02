Chinese police officers could be embedded in Solomon Islands’ force

A senior Royal Solomon Islands policeman has not ruled out the possibility of having Chinese police embedded in the island nation’s force under a new security agreement between the two countries.

Michael Aluvolomo, the transnational crime unit inspector for the Royal Solomon Islands police force, said it was for the “government of the day” to allow Chinese police in the country but “for the time” they are not working with the island’s police force.

The Chinese police force is set to arrive in the Solomon Islands at its behest to provide special training in management and leadership, said the senior officer.