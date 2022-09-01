China on Thursday rejected the UN human rights report that found Beijing’s arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the western region of Xinjiang may amount to “crimes against humanity”.

The 48-page report, which corroborated separate findings by human rights groups, concluded that China has committed “serious” human rights violations under its anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies.

The report called on Beijing to release the detained and sought “urgent attention” from the world community to rights violations in the Communist government’s drive.