‘Hong Kong’s fight for freedom is ours as well”: Lord Patten hits out at Chinese leadership

Interview: As the final instalment of the diaries from his time as Britain’s last governor in Hong Kong is published, Lord Patten tells Rory Sullivan its democracy movement is an ‘existential threat’ to Beijing

Sunday 19 June 2022 10:50
<p>Prince Charles (L) and Chris Patten (R) wave goodbye to Hong Kong on 30 June, 1997</p>

Prince Charles (L) and Chris Patten (R) wave goodbye to Hong Kong on 30 June, 1997

(PA)

A quarter of a century ago, the sun finally set on one of the British Empire’s last holdouts. With pomp and ceremony, the UK returned Hong Kong, an imperial possession it had held for more than 150 years, to China.

As the colonial administration’s final step, Chris Patten, a former Tory minister who had served as Hong Kong’s last British governor, boarded the HMS Britannia on 30 June, 1997.

“It was a wonderful city. Like a lot of the great port cities, very extrovert and spectacularly successful,” he says, reflecting on his home of five years. “I hugely admire the people of Hong Kong, who are incredibly gutsy and generous,” he adds.

