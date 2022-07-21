‘Everything is fine with his health’: CIA and Kremlin dismiss claims Putin is ill

The top CIA chief has dismissed claims that Vladimir Putin is suffering from bad health, amid numerous reports the Russian president has been suffering from cancer or Parkinson’s disease.

Putin’s well-being has been subject of intense scrutiny since the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine after a number of public appearances showing him puffy faced, shaking and unsteady on his feet.

The strongman leader, who turns 70 later this year, sparked yet further rumours of his ill-health when he was pictured coughing and huddled under a blanket at Russia’s Victory Day parade.