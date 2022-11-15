Climate activists throw black dye over Gustav Klimt painting in Vienna
‘New drilling for oil and gas is a death sentence for humanity,’ group warns
Climate activists smeared black dye on Gustav Klimt’s famous painting “Death and Life” while another glued his hand to the frame in protest against oil drilling in Vienna today.
After throwing the liquid on the screen protecting the masterpiece, one of the activists was pushed away by a museum guard.
Members of the group Last Generation Austria said they had targeted the 1915 painting at the Leopold Museum in Vienna due to the government’s use of fossil energies, tweeting: “New drilling for oil and gas is a death sentence for humanity.”
