Powerful tropical cyclones to double by 2050 due to climate change, study warns
Regions which don’t currently suffer cyclones will ‘are likely to in the near future,’ Saphora Smith writes
Climate change will make strong tropical cyclones twice as frequent by 2050 putting large parts of the world at risk, a new study warns.
A group of international scientists used historical data and climate modelling to identify locations that will be prone to greater risk from cyclones in the future.
The team of experts found that maximum wind speeds associated with these cyclones could increase by around 20 per cent and that many of them could affect low-income countries.
