Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting
No damage has been done to painting, gallery confirms
Climate activists have thrown mashed potatoes at a painting by Claude Monet hanging in a German gallery in protest against the continued use of fossil fuels in the country.
Two protestors representing the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) protest group, which has called on the German government to take drastic action to protect the climate and stop using fossil fuels, advanced on the impressionist’s work ‘Les Meules’ (Haystacks) at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum, before dousing the painting and its gold frame in a viscous, yellow-looking substance.
The group later confirmed on Twitter that the mixture was mashed potatoes.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies