Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting

Climate activists have thrown mashed potatoes at a painting by Claude Monet hanging in a German gallery in protest against the continued use of fossil fuels in the country.

Two protestors representing the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) protest group, which has called on the German government to take drastic action to protect the climate and stop using fossil fuels, advanced on the impressionist’s work ‘Les Meules’ (Haystacks) at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum, before dousing the painting and its gold frame in a viscous, yellow-looking substance.

The group later confirmed on Twitter that the mixture was mashed potatoes.