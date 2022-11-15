Jump to content

Almost 90% of coal plants must close to limit global heating to 1.5C, report warns

Report says coal demand should peak this decade if countries want to stick to their net zero plans

Stuti Mishra
Tuesday 15 November 2022 17:07
Cop27 day nine themed on energy as events discuss transitioning off fossil fuels

Global coal use must be slashed by 90 per cent by 2050 if the world is to meet its net zero goals and limit global heating to 1.5C, a new report warns.

The report, released by International Energy Agency (IEA) amid energy talks at Cop27 in Egypt, reveals staggering data on the dependence on coal in several countries despite ambitious climate action goals announced by leaders.

It calls for a steep reduction in the use of the fossil fuel, including crucial policy changes this decade, for the world to avoid the catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis. The planet has already warmed by almost 1.2C on pre-industrial levels.

