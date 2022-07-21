Drinking coffee before shopping linked to people spending more money, study finds
Effect was stronger for products like scented candles, fragrances and décor item, scientists say
Drinking coffee before shopping may lead to increased spending, a new study has suggested.
The research, published in the Journal of Marketing, assessed how caffeine affects consumer spending, and if customers are prone to impulsive purchases after drinking coffee, tea, or soda at retail stores or car dealerships.
Understanding how coffee drinking influences spending is important since caffeine is one of the most powerful stimulants that is both legal and widely available, scientists, including those from the University of South Florida in the US, said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies