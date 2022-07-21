Drinking coffee before shopping may lead to increased spending, a new study has suggested.

The research, published in the Journal of Marketing, assessed how caffeine affects consumer spending, and if customers are prone to impulsive purchases after drinking coffee, tea, or soda at retail stores or car dealerships.

Understanding how coffee drinking influences spending is important since caffeine is one of the most powerful stimulants that is both legal and widely available, scientists, including those from the University of South Florida in the US, said.