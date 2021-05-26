O

n April 28, Marcelo Agredo, 17, told his father Armando that he and his friends were heading into the streets of Cali, Colombia’s third largest city, for the first day of what has become four straight weeks of national protests.

“We’re going to march because things can’t stay the way they are,” Mr Agredo said his teenage son told him before leaving.

Across Colombia, thousands of young people like Marcelo are driving nationwide protests.