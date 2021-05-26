Dying for a future: How young Colombians are leading anti-government demonstrations

Protests have shaken Colombia for several weeks now, and it is the country’s youth who have been on the frontline demanding change, reports Jim Glade in Cali

Wednesday 26 May 2021 17:04
An 18-year-old protester in Puerto Madera
(Jonathan Hernández Nassif)
n April 28, Marcelo Agredo, 17, told his father Armando that he and his friends were heading into the streets of Cali, Colombia’s third largest city, for the first day of what has become four straight weeks of national protests.

“We’re going to march because things can’t stay the way they are,” Mr Agredo said his teenage son told him before leaving.

Across Colombia, thousands of young people like Marcelo are driving nationwide protests.

