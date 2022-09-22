Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity
The technology could keep food cool in humid and dry conditions – only requiring a small amount of water to work
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.
‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.
The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective layer.
