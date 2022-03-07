Ten countries with the worst Covid death rates as global toll hits 6 million

The death toll from Covid has crossed 6 million, the latest tragic milestone as the pandemic enters its third year.

According to a tally compiled over the last four months by John Hopkins university, the number of deaths from Covid globally is 6,000,936 deaths and counting.

While many countries are now returning to ‘normal’ life by scrapping the requirement to wear face masks and lifting travel restrictions, the latest global death count is a devastating reminder that the pandemic is far from over.