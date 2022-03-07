Ten countries with the worst Covid death rates as global toll hits 6 million
Experts fear that the real death toll figure from coronavirus is likely to be much higher
The death toll from Covid has crossed 6 million, the latest tragic milestone as the pandemic enters its third year.
According to a tally compiled over the last four months by John Hopkins university, the number of deaths from Covid globally is 6,000,936 deaths and counting.
While many countries are now returning to ‘normal’ life by scrapping the requirement to wear face masks and lifting travel restrictions, the latest global death count is a devastating reminder that the pandemic is far from over.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies