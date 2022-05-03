Beijing ‘preparing 1,000-bed hospital for new Covid spike’

Sars-era hospital reportedly being prepared for spike in patients

Liam James
Tuesday 03 May 2022 18:45
Comments
<p>A medical worker collects a swab sample from a Beijing resident</p>

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a Beijing resident

(Reuters)

Beijing is preparing thousands of hospital beds to deal with a spike in Covid-19 cases, according to local reports.

A 1,000-bed hospital at Xiaotangshan in the northeastern suburbs, built for the 2003 Sars outbreak, has been refurbished in case it is needed, state media reported on Tuesday.

Unofficial reports online say thousands of beds have also been prepared in a centralised quarantine centre near the airport, but state media has not confirmed those preparations in what could be an attempt to avoid stoking public fears.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in