China places millions in new Covid lockdown after fresh outbreaks

Millions of Chinese citizens were placed under a new lockdown on Tuesday following a fresh outbreak of coronavirus as the government remains committed to its “zero-Covid” policy.

The tougher curbs on activities have sparked concerns over the health of the barely-growing economy, which has struggled since the pandemic began in 2020.

Nearly half of the six million residents of the port city of Dalian, along with an undisclosed number of citizens in Chengde, Shijiazhuang and Shenzhen, were placed under lockdown.