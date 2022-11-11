China eases Covid protocols with shorter quarantines and fewer flight restrictions

China is easing some of the world’s strictest Covid-19 rules, shortening mandatory quarantine measures and promising fewer incoming travel restrictions, in what the authorities have described as a more “targeted” zero-Covid policy.

People travelling to China will be required to spend five days in quarantine followed by three days of confinement at home, according to a National Health Commission statement issued on Friday.

It is one of a number of small but significant relaxations of the rules for travellers. Those arriving in China previously had to spend a total of 10 days in quarantine – one week in a hotel and three days in confinement at home.