Believing Covid is a hoax acts as ‘gateway’ to other conspiracy theories, study says
People convinced virus was manufactured more likely to believe false claim that US election was stolen from Donald Trump
The false belief that the Covid pandemic was a hoax can serve as a “gateway” for people to believe in other conspiracy theories, according to researchers.
People convinced the virus was manufactured for “sinister reasons” were more likely to believe in other false narratives, such as the 2020 US presidential election being stolen from Donald Trump by voter fraud.
Researchers at the University of Ohio in the US said their work suggests that conspiracy theory beliefs prompted by a single event lead to increases in conspiratorial thinking over time, in what they described as the “gateway conspiracy” hypothesis.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies