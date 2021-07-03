‘No one can imagine our trauma’: How India’s doctors silently suffered during deadly second wave

In May, as India faced the full brunt of the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and hospitals ran out of beds and medical oxygen, a 35-year-old doctor at one of Delhi’s top private hospitals died by suicide.

Dr Vivek Rai, who was treating Covid patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward at Max Hospital in Saket, left behind a two-months pregnant wife and a note which said he “wished happiness for everyone”.

Hidden among the physical and economic toll of Covid-19 are stories of a mental health pandemic, especially among frontline healthcare workers fighting to cope against an unprecedented crisis.