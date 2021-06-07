India Covid: Modi offers free vaccines to all adults in his first national address since start of second wave
In his live address, Modi changed country’s vaccine policy, and also criticised parts ofthe media, reports Shweta Sharma
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has announced free vaccinations would be provided to all the adults in the country, in his first public appearance since the start of devastating second wave of coronavirus.
Mr Modi on Monday announced that the central government would take full control of the vaccination drive and free vaccines would be given to all those over 18 from 21 June while prices will be capped at private hospitals.
"The centre is taking back total control of vaccination now. It will be implemented in next two weeks,” he said as he defended the government’s vaccination policy.
