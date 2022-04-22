Covid patients in hospital three times more likely to die than those with seasonal flu, study finds

New research suggests coronavirus is far more lethal than influenza, reports Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Friday 22 April 2022 20:07
Comments
<p>Covid patients in hospital are three times more likely to die than those with seasonal flu, according to a new study </p>

Covid patients in hospital are three times more likely to die than those with seasonal flu, according to a new study

(EPA)

Adults hospitalised with Covid-19 are three times as likely to die from the disease as those suffering from seasonal influenza, according to a new study.

Researchers in Spain found that Covid is associated with longer stays in hospital and intensive care, and costs nearly twice as much to treat.

Researchers examined the medical records of 187 patients admitted to hospital with seasonal influenza between 2017 and 2019, and Covid-19 patients hospitalised during the first wave of the pandemic between March and May 2020, all of whom required oxygen therapy.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in