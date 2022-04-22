Adults hospitalised with Covid-19 are three times as likely to die from the disease as those suffering from seasonal influenza, according to a new study.

Researchers in Spain found that Covid is associated with longer stays in hospital and intensive care, and costs nearly twice as much to treat.

Researchers examined the medical records of 187 patients admitted to hospital with seasonal influenza between 2017 and 2019, and Covid-19 patients hospitalised during the first wave of the pandemic between March and May 2020, all of whom required oxygen therapy.