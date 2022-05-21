North Korea reports over 200,000 ‘fever’ cases for fifth day in a row amid Covid outbreak

Death toll has risen to 66 but Kim Jong-un has reportedly appreciated governemnt’s efforts to stop wave

Sravasti Dasgupta
Saturday 21 May 2022 20:07
Comments
Powered By Pixels

Kim Jong-un waves cigarette as he accuses officials of ‘immaturity’ in handling Covid

North Korea has reported more than 200,000 new cases of fever for the fifth consecutive day as the country battles its first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak.

At least 219,030 people showed fever symptoms as of Friday evening, taking the total number of such cases to 2,460,640, state media reported, citing data from the emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The North has been using “fever” as a euphemism for Covid-19.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in