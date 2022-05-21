North Korea reports over 200,000 ‘fever’ cases for fifth day in a row amid Covid outbreak
Death toll has risen to 66 but Kim Jong-un has reportedly appreciated governemnt’s efforts to stop wave
North Korea has reported more than 200,000 new cases of fever for the fifth consecutive day as the country battles its first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak.
At least 219,030 people showed fever symptoms as of Friday evening, taking the total number of such cases to 2,460,640, state media reported, citing data from the emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
The North has been using “fever” as a euphemism for Covid-19.
