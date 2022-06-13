166 ‘ferocious’ Covid infections in China linked to a single bar in Beijing

Authorities in Beijing have tracked a total of 166 Covid-19 cases to a single nightclub as the city limped back to normalcy from a two-month-long lockdown.

The chain of rapid spread began on Thursday last week after an infected person visited the Heaven Supermarket club in the nightlife hub of downtown Gongti.

Of the total cases, 145 were customers and the other 21 were staff members or people who came in contact with the suspected carriers.