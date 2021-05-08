Coast del Crime: The Spanish criminals on the run who flee to Britain
In a reversal of events in 1970s and ‘80s, Spanish criminals are escaping the law by heading to the UK, reports Graham Keeley
Spain has long been infamous as a magnet for British villains to hide out from justice as they enjoy the sunshine on the costas - while keeping one look over their shoulders.
Now, however, it seems the tables have been turned and Spanish criminals are increasingly disappearing among the tapas bars run by their countrymen in Britain.
More Coast del Crime, than Costa del Crime.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies