Tiny ‘bees of the sea’ crustaceans found ‘pollinating’ seaweed

A red seaweed species was discovered making use of a tiny crustacean to transfer its male gametes for fertilisation in a finding that sheds light on a whole new type of “pollination”.

Until now, scientists believed the red algae –Gracilaria gracilis – relies on water movement for the dispersal of its male gametes or spermatia.

In the new study, published in the journal Science, an international team of scientists has found that tiny marine creatures called idoteas act as “sea bees” for the “pollination” of this red algae.