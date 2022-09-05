The former chairman of one of India’s biggest conglomerates Tata Sons, who was ousted in a high-profile boardroom coup, died on Sunday in a car crash.

Cyrus Mistry, an Indian-born Irish businessman, succeeded one of south Asia’s richest men — Ratan Tata — as the chairman of the most vaunted industrial group. The first non-Tata chairperson of the group was ousted after four years on the job following a major controversy.

Mistry died in an accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, around 100km from Mumbai, the state police said on Sunday.