When the Czech Republic went to the polls in early October, many predicted that no matter the outcome the country’s populist Prime Minister Andrej Babiš would find a way to cling on to power.

It was predicted that Babiš would be propped up by his steadfast ally in Prague Castle, Czech President Miloš Zeman, who plays a major constitutional role in post-election negotiations.

But instead, the stars seem to have aligned for an anti-populist opposition coalition led by Petr Fiala, a man with an academic background and a realist approach to politics.