Czech-mate: Parties close to deal which will lead to new government and ousting of populist Babis
An anti-populist politician Petr Fiala is poised to become the next leader in Prague after weeks of negotiations following last month’s election, reports William Nattrass
When the Czech Republic went to the polls in early October, many predicted that no matter the outcome the country’s populist Prime Minister Andrej Babiš would find a way to cling on to power.
It was predicted that Babiš would be propped up by his steadfast ally in Prague Castle, Czech President Miloš Zeman, who plays a major constitutional role in post-election negotiations.
But instead, the stars seem to have aligned for an anti-populist opposition coalition led by Petr Fiala, a man with an academic background and a realist approach to politics.
