Denmark election: Tight result keeps Social Democrats in power as left-wing bloc wins outright majority
Mette Frederiksen says she will form new government with broader support
Denmark’s centre-left leadership has retained power in a knife-edge general election, putting prime minister Mette Frederiksen in a strong position to form a government again after her party secured the most votes.
Ms Frederiksen’s “red bloc” of parties secured the 90 seats required for a parliamentary majority late in the count on Tuesday with the last-minute flip of a crucial seat.
“I am so thrilled and proud. We have gotten the best election result in 20 years,” Ms Frederiksen told supporters early on Wednesday in Copenhagen.
