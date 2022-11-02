Denmark’s centre-left leadership has retained power in a knife-edge general election, putting prime minister Mette Frederiksen in a strong position to form a government again after her party secured the most votes.

Ms Frederiksen’s “red bloc” of parties secured the 90 seats required for a parliamentary majority late in the count on Tuesday with the last-minute flip of a crucial seat.

“I am so thrilled and proud. We have gotten the best election result in 20 years,” Ms Frederiksen told supporters early on Wednesday in Copenhagen.