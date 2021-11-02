A time bomb of pollution is ticking away in India’s northern belt, set to gradually explode in the next fortnight and turn the national capital New Delhi into a gas chamber, filling millions of lungs with hazardous air.

Satellite images show farm fires in two north Indian states burning away, turning the air poisonous. Fields spread out hundreds of miles, running from Delhi to Haryana and then Punjab - the country’s rice bowls - will keep burning for the next ten days or so. Acre by acre spanning over 300 miles, almost every land will be torched, to make space for the next batch of crops.

The fire and the smoke emanating from these farm fields, carried by winds, will travel to Delhi and mix with the city-state’s own ever-rising pollution.