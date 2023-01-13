Delhi’s homeless brace for plunging temperatures as volunteers find ‘up to 10 bodies a day’ in cold snap
Tens of thousands sleep on Delhi’s streets throughout the year, and extreme weather due to the climate crisis means cold waves present an increasingly common and deadly threat. Stuti Mishra reports from a bitter night in the Indian capital
As midnight approaches and shops shut down in Old Delhi’s bustling markets, hundreds of homeless people begin to lay down thin mattresses or plastic sheets on the dusty pavement as they brace for a long night amid a lethal cold wave.
The street in this part of the Indian capital, just behind the historic Turkman Gate entrance to the old city, is lined with rough sleepers as far as the eye can see, some huddled close to each other for warmth and some covering themselves in whatever piece of cloth or plastic they could find. A warm blanket, they say, is a luxury here.
It is also just a few steps away from several of the biggest government-run homeless shelters in the capital region, but many of these rough sleepers have been turned away due to a chronic shortage of space.
