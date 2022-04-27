Denmark suspends Covid vaccination campaign as health chiefs say virus is under control
About 81 per cent of Denmark’s 5.8 million citizens have had two doses of the vaccine
Denmark will stop vaccinating people against Covid as health chiefs say the country now has the pandemic under control.
It is believed to be the first nation to undertake the move with the Danish Health Authority claiming it is in a “good position”.
High levels of vaccinations, a drop in the number of new infections and stabilising hospitalisation rates were cited as contributing factors to the decision to halt the national immunisation drive.
