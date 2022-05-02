Denmark and Sweden summon Russia’s ambassadors after Russian spy plane violates air space
‘Totally unacceptable and particularly worrying in the current situation’
Denmark and Sweden have summoned Russia’s envoys after a Russian spy plane allegedly violated their airspace.
Both Denmark and Sweden authorities reported that a Russian plane entered Danish airspace on Friday evening — east of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm — and then entered the Swedish airspace.
“The Russian ambassador is summoned to the foreign ministry tomorrow,” Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted on Sunday. The Swedish foreign ministry also said the Russian ambassador would be summoned to Stockholm.
