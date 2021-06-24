Toxic workplaces increase risk of depression by 300%, researchers find
Men more likely than women to suffer from depression caused by workplace practices, say study authors
Thursday 24 June 2021
Staff who work for organisations that disregard their employees’ wellbeing are three times more likely than their peers to have depression, according to a new study.
Researchers at the University of South Australia made the finding after a year-long population study, with their results published in the British Medical Journal.
While companies with poor management practices increase the risk of depression among their workers, long working hours raise the risk of staff dying from heart disease or having a stroke, they found.
