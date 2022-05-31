‘They hate us all,’ claims former Russian leader in latest sanctions row
Dmitry Medvedev says sanctions don’t harm the Russian political elite or big business
Western sanctions against Russia are motivated by “hatred”, according to a former Russian president with close links to Vladimir Putin.
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the country’s security council, also alleged that sanctions against the country are aimed at hurting ordinary Russian people.
He wrote on the Telegram messenger app on Tuesday: “They hate us all! The basis for these decisions is hatred for Russia, for Russians and for all its inhabitants.”
