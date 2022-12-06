Indonesia earthquake: Powerful 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Bali and Java
This is the second earthquake to hit Indonesia in less than a week
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the south of Indonesia’s East Java province on Tuesday, according to the country’s geophysics agency.
The earthquake occurred at 1.07pm local time and was strongly felt, according to social media posts by locals in the region. It took place at a depth of 10 kilometres off the southern coast of East Java province.
The agency added it is not expected to trigger a tsunami.
