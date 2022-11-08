Archaeologists have discovered a vast tunnel underneath an ancient Egyptian temple, which they say may lead to the long-lost tomb of queen Cleopatra.

The tunnel, which is at a depth of about 13m (42ft) below the ground, stretching over 1,300m (4200ft) and about 2m (6.5ft) high, was discovered during excavations at a site in the ancient city of Taposiris Magna, west of Alexandria.

Researchers, including Dominican archaeologist Kathleen Martínez, describe the tunnel as a “geometric miracle” based on its architectural design, adding that it is very similar to but longer than, Greece’s Jubilinos Tunnel – considered to be one of the most important engineering achievements of its time.