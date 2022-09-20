Elon Musk plans space internet for Iran after achieving global coverage
‘Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica,’ SpaceX boss says
Elon Musk has said that he will seek exemptions from Iranian sanctions to deliver his Starlink space-based internet service to the Middle Eastern country.
The SpaceX boss said the latest launch of satellites means that Starlink has now achieved coverage across all seven continents, though regulatory issues and sanctions mean that some countries remain without access.
“Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica,” Mr Musk tweeted.
