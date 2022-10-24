Elon Musk’s Neuralink pushes brain-computer event back a month
November event to provide updates about human trials of the brain chip
Elon Musk has pushed back a public demonstration of the brain chip developed by his brain-computer interface (BCI) startup Neuralink.
The “show and tell” event was scheduled to take place on 31 October, during which Mr Musk was expected to provide updates about human trials slated to take place at some point in 2022.
“Neuralink show and tell now on 30 November,” Mr Musk tweeted, without providing any further explanation.
