Elon Musk says he could have a computer chip in his brain right now

Elon Musk says he could be wearing one of his own Neuralink brain-computer interfaces right now.

The billionaire, who has largely been in the news in recent weeks because of his takeover of Twitter, hosted a “show and tell” at Neuralink this week, one of the other companies that he owns.

Neuralink is working to create computer chips that can be inserted into people’s brains and allow them to communicate with electronic devices.