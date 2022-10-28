Elon Musk says what he wants to do with Twitter
‘The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square’, the billionaire said
Elon Musk has tweeted his plans for Twitter and how it might moderate content, ahead of his purchase of the social media site which is set to take place tomorrow.
“I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong”, he said.
“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”
