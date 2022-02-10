In better times, the cobbled streets of Lalibela in northern Ethiopia hummed with foreign tourists drawn to its ancient rock-hewn churches. Today, there are none.

The historic town has been emptied of sightseers by the coronavirus pandemic and civil war, and it is young men carrying rifles rather than tourists who now loiter outside local souvenir shops.

“It has been very difficult,” said Addis Solomon, 36, who owns a weaving shop selling scarves and other fabrics in the centre of Lalibela.