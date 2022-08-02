Scientists discover Europe’s ‘last known’ giant panda species
Ancient panda was not reliant purely on bamboo like modern-day relative but likely fed on softer plant materials
Scientists have uncovered a new species of giant panda in the wetlands of Bulgaria which they say could be the “last known” and “most evolved” of the kind discovered in Europe.
Unlike its modern-day black and white relative, researchers, including those from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, say the ancient species, named A. nikolovi, was not reliant purely on bamboo.
“Although not a direct ancestor of the modern genus of the giant panda, it is its close relative,” explains study co-author professor Nikolai Spassov from the Bulgarian National Museum of Natural History.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies