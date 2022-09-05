Extreme weather this summer has slashed harvest forecasts, with experts warning that it could exacerbate the global food crisis.

In a written briefing, an international group of experts warned that climate-driven extremes, such as heatwaves, flooding and drought, further threaten global food supplies already impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The situation also offers an insight into what the future might hold, as they warn climate breakdown could lead to simultaneous international food supply failures, something they say we may even see this year.