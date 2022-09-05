Summer of extreme weather ‘threatens global food supplies’, scientists warn
Climate crisis is already an important driver of increased global hunger, according to UN
Extreme weather this summer has slashed harvest forecasts, with experts warning that it could exacerbate the global food crisis.
In a written briefing, an international group of experts warned that climate-driven extremes, such as heatwaves, flooding and drought, further threaten global food supplies already impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The situation also offers an insight into what the future might hold, as they warn climate breakdown could lead to simultaneous international food supply failures, something they say we may even see this year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies