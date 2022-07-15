Technology companies are not doing enough to make their platforms safe for LGBTQ users, according to a new report.

“Current content moderation and hate speech policies continue to be inadequate, failing to protect LGBTQ users and the LGBTQ community as a whole, while at the same time companies knowingly neglect to enforce the policies that do exist”, GLAAD said, introducing its recent Social Media Safety Index.

The organisation scored Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok on policies including deadnaming and misgendering of transgender and non-binary people to better training for content moderators.