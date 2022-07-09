Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Family found hoarding guns and living in children’s museum

Deputies found a pistol, an AK-47-style rifle, and ‘dozens’ of magazines

Graig Graziosi
Saturday 09 July 2022 10:43
<p>The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada in Carson City, Nevada. A man and his wife — both workers at the museum — were discovered to have been living inside with their five children. Police discovered that the man, Walter Calhoun was also storing guns and ammunition inside the museum.</p>

The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada in Carson City, Nevada. A man and his wife — both workers at the museum — were discovered to have been living inside with their five children. Police discovered that the man, Walter Calhoun was also storing guns and ammunition inside the museum.

(Google Maps screengrab)

A family was recently discovered living inside a children’s museum in Nevada and stashing away weapons.

According to local broadcaster KOLO, police in Carson City received a call that a two-year-old was wandering around unsupervised near the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada. It apparently wasn't the first time a report had been made about unattended children near the museum.

"Officers at the scene were able to evaluate that the call was associated with a previously known call and that it originated from the Children's Museum...The child was actually found by a business. He had gotten out, crossed a very busy...main artery," Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said during a press briefing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in