Family found hoarding guns and living in children’s museum

A family was recently discovered living inside a children’s museum in Nevada and stashing away weapons.

According to local broadcaster KOLO, police in Carson City received a call that a two-year-old was wandering around unsupervised near the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada. It apparently wasn't the first time a report had been made about unattended children near the museum.

"Officers at the scene were able to evaluate that the call was associated with a previously known call and that it originated from the Children's Museum...The child was actually found by a business. He had gotten out, crossed a very busy...main artery," Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said during a press briefing.