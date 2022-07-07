Heart failure patients experiencing grief after the loss of a close family member are at an increased risk of death, a new study has found.

The study, published in the journal JACC: Heart Failure, found that patients in mourning, particularly during the first week following the family member’s death, are at increased risk of death.

Researchers, including those from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, say grieving the loss of a close family member can increase stress levels, which contributes to poor heart failure (HF) prognosis.