Female scientists less likely to get credit in all fields and at every level, research finds

‘Unless you shout or make a strong point, our contributions are often underestimated’

Vishwam Sankaran
Thursday 23 June 2022 18:40
Women in science are less likely to receive authorship credit for the work they do than their male counterparts, a new analysis has revealed.

Women are less likely than men to get credit at every position level, with the gap particularly evident at earlier stages of their careers, showed the study, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

Women are also less likely than men to be named on patents related to projects they both worked on with a gap of nearly 60 per cent even while controlling for all factors, said researchers, including those from the US’s New York University (NYU).

