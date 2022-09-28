Road to war: Finland closes motorway so fighter jets can practice landings
‘Finns need to be awake,’ from the Russian threat says one local
In another sign of growing tensions in Europe, Finland shut down a section of one of its main motorways, which connects the capital Helsinki to the north of the country, to allow fighter jets to practice landings.
The Nordic country, which is applying for Nato membership, neighbours Russia.
The reserve road runway, one of several in the country, had not been used for decades due to its importance in linking up parts of the country.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies